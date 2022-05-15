How to Watch Rome-ATP/WTA, ATP/WTA Singles Finals, ATP Doubles Final

The finals for the ATP and WTA Tours take place for both the singles and doubles draws on Sunday.

It has been a great week of tennis with the best singles players on both the ATP and WTA Tours as well as the teams in the doubles draw. It is championship Sunday with the final matches for all three draws taking place today, featuring both No. 1 ranked players and four top 10 players or teams looking for a big win.

Water is wet and Iga Swiatek is in a singles final for the WTA Tour in 2022 after another dominating win in the semifinals:

No. 1 ranked Iga Swiatek is in another final after crushing No. 3 Aryna Sabalenka in straight sets and is 8-0 in sets so far through four matches.

She will take on No. 7 Ons Jabeur in the finals as Swiatek goes for her fourth singles title of the calendar year and remain undefeated since February.

The women’s doubles final is set between the No. 2 ranked team of the tournament, Gabriela Dabrowski and Giuliana Olmos challenged by Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova and Veronika Kudermetova.

For the men, No. 5 Stefanos Tsitsipas takes on No. 1 Novak Djokovic.

Djokovic is looking for his first win of the year while Tsitsipas is after their second win of the year.

Over in men’s doubles, the team of Diego Schwartzman and John Isner will take on the No. 3 ranked team of Nikola Mektić and Mate Pavić for the championship in that draw.

