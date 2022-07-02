Camping World SRX Series stream: Watch online, TV channel

The Camping World SRX Series heads to Stafford Motor Speedway on Saturday for its third race of the season.

The one-and-a-half-month season for the Camping World SRX Series is almost at its halfway point and Saturday, the drivers head to Stafford Springs, CT for the third race in the six-race year.

How to Watch Camping World SRX Series Today:

Match Date: July 2, 2022

Match Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: CBS (WEVVDT-Evansville, IN)

Live Stream Camping World SRX Series on fuboTV:

Tony Stewart, who won the title last year, comes into the race fresh off a win at South Boston Speedway last weekend. Stewart beat Greg Biffle by just 0.44 seconds in a tight finish.

Stewart had finished in 10th place in the first race of the year and made up for it with the big win last week.

Helio Castroneves won the first race of the year at Five Flags Speedway two weeks ago but fell back to fifth place in last week's race.

Despite not winning either race, Ryan Newman comes into the third race at the top of the leaderboard with 70 points.

Bobby Labonte is right behind him, just four points back and Stewart is just two points behind him for third place.

It is tight at the top and Saturday's race could provide some more separation at the halfway point of the season.

