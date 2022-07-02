How to Watch FIA World Touring Car Cup: Race of Portugal 2022

The FIA World Touring Car Cup makes its fifth stop of the year on Saturday at the Race of Portugal 2022

The FIA World Touring Car Cup is almost at the midpoint of the season as Saturday the fifth race of a 10-race season takes place in Portugal.

The racers come to Portugal after racing in Spain last and before they head off to Italy for the next race.

According to fiawtcr.com the Race of Portugal is a street circuit oozing history and intrigue. Racing has taken place on Vila Real’s demanding hillside roads since 1931, when Gaspar Sameiro and Ercilio Barbosa conquered the original 7.150-kilometer course in a Ford Model A. Safety and financial factors meant races were held on an irregular basis until the WTCC’s arrival in 2015 provided stability and Vila Real’s first world championship-level event. The 4.790-kilometer layout now used is a challenging blend of fast turns, climbs and descents. While a handful of chicanes were installed for safety reasons, the spectacle remains unaltered with speeds exceeding 200kph on the final downhill section.

Last year Yann Ehrlacher of France won the first race and Attila Tassi of Hungary won the second race.

