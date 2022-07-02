Skip to main content

How to Watch Formula E: 2022 Marrakesh E-Prix: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Formula E hits round 10 on Saturday when it heads to Marrakesh, Morocco for the 2022 Marrakesh E-Prix

The Formula E is back in Marrakesh for the fifth time in history and first since 2019-20 when Antonio Felix da Costa and DS TECHEETAH won the championship and trophy.

How to Watch Formula E: 2022 Marrakesh E-Prix Today:

Race Date: July 2, 2022

Race Time: 11:30 a.m. ET

TV: CBSSN

Live Stream Formula E: 2022 Marrakesh E-Prix on fuboTV: Start your free trial now!

This is the 10th round of the season and Stoffel Vandoorne comes into the race at the top of the individual leaderboard with 121 points. Vandoorne has been consistent all season and has scored at least 10 points in each of the last six rounds.

He is currently five points up on Jean-Éric Vergne who is in second place. Vergne has been good this year, but stumbled in round eight scoring just two points.

Edoardo Mortara is right behind him with 114 points and has been hot in the last three rounds. He has scored 28, 22 and 15 in the last three races and is charging fast after scoring zero points in both rounds five and six.

It is a tight race for the top of the leaderboard and all three racers will be looking to put more space between them with a good showing on the majestic streets of Marrakesh on Saturday.

