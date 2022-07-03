IMSA is in Canada on Sunday for the SportsCar Grand Prix live from Canadian Tire Motorsport Park in Ontario

The drivers of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship will try and tackle the Canadian Tire Motorsport Park on Sunday in the SportsCar Grand Prix.

How to Watch IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: SportsCar Grand Prix Today:

Match Date: July 3, 2022

Match Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Tom Blomqvist of England will start in the pole position after he beat out American Ricky Taylor by 0.07 seconds in qualifying. Tristan Vautier will start in the third spot as he was just 0.45 behind Taylor.

The three will lead a 24-car field in Ontario and you can catch it all live on NBC at 3 pm EST.

Blomqvist is looking to parlay his pole position into a win as he tries to stay at the top of the individual leaderboard. He is currently tied with Oliver Jarvis with 2027 points on the season.

The two drivers are 10 points up on Taylor and Filipe Albuquerque for the top spot. Taylor and Albuquerque both have 2017 points and are 86 points up on the next closest drivers.

The race is tight at the top of the leaderboard and Sunday's race could provide some separation.

