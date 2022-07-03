Skip to main content

How to Watch IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: SportsCar Grand Prix: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

IMSA is in Canada on Sunday for the SportsCar Grand Prix live from Canadian Tire Motorsport Park in Ontario

The drivers of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship will try and tackle the Canadian Tire Motorsport Park on Sunday in the SportsCar Grand Prix.

How to Watch IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: SportsCar Grand Prix Today:

Match Date: July 3, 2022

Match Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Live Stream IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: SportsCar Grand Prix on fuboTV: Start your free trial now!

Tom Blomqvist of England will start in the pole position after he beat out American Ricky Taylor by 0.07 seconds in qualifying. Tristan Vautier will start in the third spot as he was just 0.45 behind Taylor.

The three will lead a 24-car field in Ontario and you can catch it all live on NBC at 3 pm EST.

Blomqvist is looking to parlay his pole position into a win as he tries to stay at the top of the individual leaderboard. He is currently tied with Oliver Jarvis with 2027 points on the season.

The two drivers are 10 points up on Taylor and Filipe Albuquerque for the top spot. Taylor and Albuquerque both have 2017 points and are 86 points up on the next closest drivers.

The race is tight at the top of the leaderboard and Sunday's race could provide some separation. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

July
3
2022

IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: SportsCar Grand Prix

TV CHANNEL: NBC
Time
3:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Breanna Stewart
WNBA

How to Watch Seattle Storm at Atlanta Dream

By Kristofer Habbas12 seconds ago
IMSA
Auto Racing

How to Watch IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: SportsCar Grand Prix

By Adam Childs12 seconds ago
Jul 2, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies designated hitter Charlie Blackmon (19) and left fielder Kris Bryant (23) celebrate with teammates after the game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Diamondbacks at Rockies

By Ben Macaluso12 seconds ago
NASCAR
NASCAR

How to Watch Kwik Trip 250

By Brandon Rush12 seconds ago
Jul 2, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros right fielder Kyle Tucker (30, right) is congratulated by Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve (27, left) after hitting a home run against the Los Angeles Angels during the seventh inning at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Los Angeles Angels: Streaming & TV | 7/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff50 minutes ago
Jul 2, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros right fielder Kyle Tucker (30, right) is congratulated by Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve (27, left) after hitting a home run against the Los Angeles Angels during the seventh inning at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Los Angeles Angels vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 7/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff50 minutes ago
Red Sox
MLB

How to Watch Red Sox at Cubs

By Adam Childs1 hour ago
Jul 1, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros right fielder Kyle Tucker (30) reacts to his single against the Los Angeles Angels in the third inning at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Angels at Astros

By Rafael Urbina1 hour ago
Jul 2, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; Texas Rangers third baseman Josh Smith (47) scores a run on a single by shortstop Corey Seager (not pictured) against the New York Mets during the eighth inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. New York Mets: Streaming & TV | 7/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy