How to Watch ARCA Racing Series Dawn 150: Stream Live, TV Channel

In what should be a show-stealing debut, John Hunter Nemechek, the NASCAR Truck Series racer who is in second place in the standings, will race for the first time in the ARCA Menards Racing Series at the Dawn 150. This race is taking place on the same track as several NASCAR races this weekend, the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in Lexington, Ohio.

How to Watch ARCA Racing Series Dawn 150 today:

Game Date: July 8, 2022

Game Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Sammy Smith went back-to-back on the ARCA Menards Racing Series with a win at the Menards 250 at Elko Speedway:

The Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course is a 13-turn, 2.258-mile road course. This race will consist of 50 laps.

This is the ninth race this season in the series and the fifth race in the 2022 Sioux Chief Showdown.

Smith, the winner of the last two races, is in the field as he attempts to win his third race in a row on this circuit.

However, this race will be in the headlines for Nemechek, who makes his debut in the ARCA Menards Racing Series. The top-flight truck racer in NASCAR and overall great driver will look to make a splash in his debut and show this series how good he is behind the wheel.

Smith in four races has two wins, two poles and four top-five finishes as he looks to continue that domination here today.

