How to Watch Camping World SRX Series: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The fourth race in the second season of the superstar racing experience heads to Nashville today for the Camping World SRX Series.

The second season of the superstar racing experience turns the corner on the first half of the season and now heads into the straightaway to the end. The fourth race of the season takes the series to Nashville, Tennessee, and the Nashville Fairgrounds with Tony Stewart and the best drivers on the Camping World SRX Series ready to steal the show.

How to Watch Camping World SRX Series today:

Game Date: July 9, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBS (WDJT – Milwaukee, WI)

Entering this week's race, Ryan Newman is in the lead with 108 total points, 11 more than the next driver and the only one with 100-plus total points. In three races, Newman has finished with the most points twice, showcasing his control behind the wheel.

Stewart is in second place with 97 points and Bobby Labonte tied for third place with Marco Andretti at 96 total points.

It was the second weekend where Stewart won and picked up the bulk of his points to stay in the hunt this season.

This weekend is going to be pivotal for the final points this season with the fourth race on the calendar out six inching the series closer and closer to the end.

Stewart (+350) is the favorite this weekend with Newman (+400), Matt Kenseth and Josef Newgarden (+600) as the other favorites to win today.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

