The AMA Motorcross heads to the Wick 338 on Saturday for the Lucas Oil Pro Championship: Southwick National - 450 Moto 1

The Lucas Oil Pro Motorcross Championship makes its sixth stop of the year on Saturday in Southwick, MA for the Southwick Nationals.

How to Watch Lucas Oil Pro Championship: Southwick National - 450 Moto 1 Today:

Race Date: July 9, 2022

Race Time: 1:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Live Stream Lucas Oil Pro Championship: Southwick National - 450 Moto 1: Start with a free trial!

Numerous classes will be taking place at the nationals, but the headliner will be the 450 class Moto 1 which will be televised live on FOX at 1:30 pm EST.

Eli Tomac will be looking to win his second striaght race after taking home the crown at the Red Bud Nationals a couple of weeks ago.

Tomac finished just ahead of Chase Sexton in the race. Sexton had won the race before and was going for his third win of the season, but Tomac was able to come out on top.

Sexton's two wins have vaulted him to the top of the overall leaderboard with 224 points. He is seven points ahead of Tomac for the top spot.

Ken Roczan is sitting in third place with 194 points and Jason Anderson is in fourth with 179 points.

It has been a tight race for the top spots so far this year and Saturday's race shouldn't be any different.

Regional restrictions may apply.