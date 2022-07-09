Skip to main content

How to Watch Lucas Oil Pro Championship: Southwick National - 450 Moto 1: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The AMA Motorcross heads to the Wick 338 on Saturday for the Lucas Oil Pro Championship: Southwick National - 450 Moto 1

The Lucas Oil Pro Motorcross Championship makes its sixth stop of the year on Saturday in Southwick, MA for the Southwick Nationals.

How to Watch Lucas Oil Pro Championship: Southwick National - 450 Moto 1 Today:

Race Date: July 9, 2022

Race Time: 1:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Live Stream Lucas Oil Pro Championship: Southwick National - 450 Moto 1: Start with a free trial!

Numerous classes will be taking place at the nationals, but the headliner will be the 450 class Moto 1 which will be televised live on FOX at 1:30 pm EST.

Eli Tomac will be looking to win his second striaght race after taking home the crown at the Red Bud Nationals a couple of weeks ago.

Tomac finished just ahead of Chase Sexton in the race. Sexton had won the race before and was going for his third win of the season, but Tomac was able to come out on top.

Sexton's two wins have vaulted him to the top of the overall leaderboard with 224 points. He is seven points ahead of Tomac for the top spot.

Ken Roczan is sitting in third place with 194 points and Jason Anderson is in fourth with 179 points.

It has been a tight race for the top spots so far this year and Saturday's race shouldn't be any different.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

July
9
2022

Lucas Oil Pro Championship: Southwick National - 450 Moto 1

TV CHANNEL: FOX
Time
1:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_18590654
NASCAR

How to Watch O'Reilly Auto Parts 150 at Mid-Ohio

By Brandon Rush1 minute ago
Supercross
Auto Racing

How to Watch Lucas Oil Pro Championship: Southwick National - 450 Moto 1

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
MMA Mat
MMA

KSW 72 stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Kristofer Habbas31 minutes ago
BASEBALL
Baseball

Rox at Bravehearts stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Adam Childs31 minutes ago
USATSI_18632414
MLS

How to Watch New York City FC vs. New England Revolution

By Christine Brown31 minutes ago
LACROSSE
Lacrosse

United States vs. Canada: stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Phil Watson1 hour ago
Aug 7, 2018; St. Louis, MO, USA; Jorge Campillo plays his fairway shot from the 18th hole during Tuesdays practice round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Bellerive Country Club. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
2022 Senior PGA Championship

Senior Players Championship: stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Adam Childs1 hour ago
Jul 3, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Portland Timbers players celebrate after a goal by Portland Timbers forward Jaroslaw Niezgoda (not pictured) during the second half against the Nashville SC at Geodis Park. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Seattle Sounders FC vs. Portland Timbers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/9/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Jul 2, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto FC forward Jesus Jimenez (9) reacts after Toronto FC failed to score against the Seattle Sounders at BMO Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Sousa-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Toronto FC vs. San Jose Earthquakes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/9/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy