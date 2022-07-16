Skip to main content

How to Watch Camping World SRX Series: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Camping World SRX Series visits Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 on Saturday.

The series brings in a range of drivers from different forms of motorsports including the likes of Tony Stewart, Tony Kanaan, Marco Andretti, Ryan Hunter-Reay, Ryan Newman, Paul Tracy, Bobby Labonte, Michael Waltrip, Matt Kenseth, Hailie Deegan and I-55 co-owner Kenny Schrader to battle on the 1/3 mile high banked dirt oval in Pevely, MO.

“We’re really excited they’re coming in,” Pevely Mayor Stephanie Haas said. “(The SRX series) is only six races and we’re lucky to be picked.” Meanwhile, I-55 co-owner Schrader will make his SRX racing debut as the track’s local racer. He competed in 984 NASCAR racing events from 1984-2013, earning seven wins across three events.

The I-55 Raceway is the fifth venue of the six-race series, and it’s the lone site for the series west of the Mississippi. SRX also will visit Five Flags Speedway, South Boston Speedway, Stafford Motor Speedway, Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway and Sharon Speedway.

Regional restrictions may apply.

