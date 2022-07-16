Skip to main content

How to Watch Formula E New York E-Prix: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Formula E hits round 11 on Saturday when it heads to Brooklyn, New York for the 2022 New York E-Prix.

The ABB FIA Formula E World Championship is back for more action-packed racing on the streets of New York City. Rounds 11 and 12 of Formula E season will go down with the iconic backdrop of the Big Apple on Saturday, July 16 and Sunday, July 17 respectively.

How to Watch Formula E, 2022 New York E-Prix Today:

Race Date: July 16, 2022

Race Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Live Stream Formula E, 2022 New York E-Prix on fuboTV: Start your free trial now!

After ten rounds of the season, four drivers are fewer points than on offer for a win away from leading the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship and with two races this weekend in Brooklyn, all eyes turn to that quartet to see who will top the standings after a double-header in New York City.

Stoffel Vandoorne hit the ground running in New York City with the fastest time in Free Practice 1 at the Brooklyn Street Circuit in Red Hook. Vandoorne will be looking to recover following a recovery to eighth position last time out in Marrakesh while the rest of the top four in the Drivers' running scored well.

Regional restrictions may apply.

