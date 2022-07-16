How to Watch IMSA Northeast Grand Prix

The FCP Euro Northeast Grand Prix will feature the two GT divisions of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship in a two-hour, 40-minute race on Saturday at Lime Rock Park in the city of Salisbury, Connecticut. The Northeast Grand Prix will mark the third race in four weeks for the GTD Pro and GTD categories.

How to Watch Northeast Grand Prix today:

Race Date: July 16, 2022

Race Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

TV: USA Network

Watch Northeast Grand Prix online with fuboTV: Start your free trial!

The No. 9 Porsche of Pfaff Motorsports has won two of the past three races to lead the GTD Pro points standings over the No. 3 Corvette. In GTD, the No. 32 Team Korthoff Motorsports Mercedes-AMG GT3 leads by five points over the No. 16 Wright Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3 R.

John Dubets and Robert Wickens captured the Motul Pole Award for their respective classes in qualifying for the Lime Rock Park 120 which is set for Saturday. Making his first series start in nine years, Dubets laid down a Grand Sport track-record lap of 53.691 seconds in the No. 28 RS1 Porsche 718 GT4 RS Clubsport to take pole honors. It eclipsed the previous standard by 0.282 seconds.

Regional restrictions may apply.