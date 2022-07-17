Drag racing has the need for speed with the Dodge Power Brokers Mile-High Nationals today in this exciting day of racing.

Morrison, Colorado, and the Bandimere Speedway have played host to the fastest cars and the biggest engines as the Dodge Power Brokers Mile-High Nationals comes to a close here today. The five classifications for drag racing will be on display in a tournament to crown champions today before the series heads off to their next race in California.

How to Watch Dodge Power Brokers Mile-High Nationals today:

Game Date: July 17, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX (WFXG-Augusta, GA)

Saturday was filled with highlights including Leah Pruett driving as well as anyone on the track.

Pruett comes in as the three seed in the Top Fuel classification and will race Antron Brown in the first round. If she wins there, she will take on the winner of Clay Millican and Tony Schumacher making for a huge second-round race today.

Brittany Force is the top seed in that classification and takes on Terry Totten on the other side of the bracket.

There is also a bracket for Funny Cars, with Matt Hagan as the top seed and Robert Hight in the second seed, both awaiting their first opponent.

The Pro Mod bracket has not been filled out yet as of this writing, but there will be races in that classification as well.

