How to Watch New York E-Prix

The New York E-Prix is the second race in two days for Formula E in the Big Apple today.

Formula E headed to New York City for its Round 11 and Round 12 races with the first race on Saturday and the second today. The all-electric racing circuit brought the energy on Saturday with a great race and finish from the drivers as they look to repeat that here today with Round 12 going around the track with the classic Manhattan skyline in the background.

How to Watch Formula E, New York E-Prix today:

Game Date: July 17, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Watch Formula E, New York E-Prix online with fuboTV: Start your free trial!

The first race in back-to-back days on the track in New York featured the New York E Prix with all the intensity and drama a race fan could ask for:

Nick Cassidy won yesterday after also performing well in practice and the pole, starting from the number one position. He gained 28 more points for his efforts and jumped up to 11th in the standings with 44 overall points.

He is still 98 points off the leader, Edoardo Mortara with only three rounds left in the circuit, including today’s second race in New York.

Mortara finished in ninth place gaining only three points for his efforts as he did not have his best performance this week.

Lucas di Grassi took second place, with Robin Frijns, Stoffel Vandoorne and Sebastian Buemi rounding out the top five.

With his performance on Saturday, Vandoorne puts the pressure on Mortara by gaining nine more points on him in the standings as he sits in second place now and has the opportunity with one or two more performances like this to catch the top spot.

Regional restrictions may apply.