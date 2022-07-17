How to Watch New York E-Prix

Skip to main content

How to Watch Formula E New York E-Prix: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The New York E-Prix is the second race in two days for Formula E in the Big Apple today.

Formula E headed to New York City for its Round 11 and Round 12 races with the first race on Saturday and the second today. The all-electric racing circuit brought the energy on Saturday with a great race and finish from the drivers as they look to repeat that here today with Round 12 going around the track with the classic Manhattan skyline in the background.

How to Watch Formula E, New York E-Prix today:

Game Date: July 17, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Watch Formula E, New York E-Prix online with fuboTV: Start your free trial!

The first race in back-to-back days on the track in New York featured the New York E Prix with all the intensity and drama a race fan could ask for:

Nick Cassidy won yesterday after also performing well in practice and the pole, starting from the number one position. He gained 28 more points for his efforts and jumped up to 11th in the standings with 44 overall points.

He is still 98 points off the leader, Edoardo Mortara with only three rounds left in the circuit, including today’s second race in New York.

Mortara finished in ninth place gaining only three points for his efforts as he did not have his best performance this week.

Lucas di Grassi took second place, with Robin Frijns, Stoffel Vandoorne and Sebastian Buemi rounding out the top five.

With his performance on Saturday, Vandoorne puts the pressure on Mortara by gaining nine more points on him in the standings as he sits in second place now and has the opportunity with one or two more performances like this to catch the top spot.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

July
17
2022

Formula E, New York E-Prix

TV CHANNEL: CBS
Time
1:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Formula E
Auto Racing

How to Watch New York E-Prix

By Kristofer Habbasjust now
DeWanna Bonner Sun WNBA
WNBA

How to Watch Aces at Sun

By Kristofer Habbasjust now
college soccer
Soccer

How to Watch 2022 UEFA Women's EURO, Switzerland vs Netherlands

By Rafael Urbina1 hour ago
Oregon Track
Track and Field

How to Watch World Athletics Championships: Stream Live Online, TV

By Kristofer Habbas4 hours ago
Tadej Pogacar
Other

How to Watch 2022 Tour de France, Stage 15: Stream Live, TV Channel

By Kristofer Habbas5 hours ago
imago1013209681h
Golf

How to Watch 2022 Open Championship, Final Round

By Kristofer Habbas7 hours ago
Cameron Smith at St. Andrews
SI Guide

Cameron Smith and Cameron Young lead the way at St. Andrews with Rory McIlroy Lurking

By Josh Rosenblat11 hours ago
college soccer
Soccer

How to Watch Birmingham Legion FC at Sacramento Republic FC

By Rafael Urbina14 hours ago
Jul 12, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Austin FC midfielder Felipe Martins (22) and forward Maximiliano Urruti (37) celebrate their win over the Houston Dynamo at Q2 Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

FC Dallas vs. Austin FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/16/2022

By What's On TV Staff15 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy