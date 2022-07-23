Camping World SRX Series stream: Watch online, TV channel

The Camping World SRX Series wraps up its six-race season on Saturday when they head to the Sharon Speedway in Hartford, Ohio.

How to Watch Camping World SRX Series at Sharon Speedway Today:

Race Date: July 23, 2022

Race Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Tony Stewart, one of the series' founders, will be looking to get his second straight win after winning in Pevely last week.

The win was the second of the year for Stewart, who won the inaugural series last year.

Stewart still has some work to do if he wants to win the title again this year, as he is in third place in the standings.

Marco Andretti is currently in the top spot with 170 points, while Ryan Newman is right behind him with 162. Stewart is at 157 points and Bobby Labonte is just two points behind him at 155.

The last race on Saturday should be a good one as the drivers are bunched up at the top, with all of them trying to bring home a series title in the second season of the Camping World SRX Series.

Regional restrictions may apply.