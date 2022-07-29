Skip to main content

How to Watch ARCA Racing Series, IRP: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The ARCA Menards Racing Series heads to Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park for the Reece’s 200 today.

Including today’s race, the ARCA Menards Racing Series has 10 races left on the calendar starting with the Reese’s 200 from Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park. This is the exact halfway point of the season with 10 races in the books after last week’s General Tire Delivers 200 from Pocono Raceway.

How to Watch ARCA Racing Series, IRP today:

Game Date: July 29, 2022

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Watch ARCA Racing Series, IRP online with fuboTV: Start your free trial!

The track for today is a 0.686-mile oval-shaped run for the drivers that will last 200 laps and go for a total of 137.2 miles overall. After the race at Pocono, which is one of the more unique tracks in the world, this is a step back into a more traditional track for the drivers.

Entering today’s race, Rajah Caruth is in the lead with 480 points, only three ahead of Nick Sanchez and nine ahead of Daniel Dye overall.

Sanchez has two wins this season which is what keeps him in the race at the top, while Caruth and Dye have been consistent with the most top-five and top-10 finishes this season.

The next race for the ARCA Menards Racing Series will head to Michigan International Speedway for the Henry Ford Health 200 next week.

Regional restrictions may apply.

