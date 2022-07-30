24 Hours of Spa: Part 1 stream: Watch online, TV channel

The 24 Hours of Spa get started with Part 1 with another endurance race in motorsports today.

The 74th running of the 24 Hours of Spa starts with part one today from Spa-Francorchamps, Wallonia, Belgium, on the Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps. Last year's winners came from the Iron Lynx Team, with Côme Ledogar, Nicklas Nielsen and Alessandro Pier Guidi as the winning drivers.

How to Watch 24 Hours of Spa: Part 1 today:

Game Date: July 30, 2022

Game Time: 11 a.m. ET

TV: CBSSN

Watch 24 Hours of Spa: Part 1 online with fuboTV: Start your free trial!

The 24 Hours of Spa race is an endurance test for the best drivers on the circuit.

Much like the 24 Hours of Le Mans, endurance races in motorsports have been around for years, not only testing the driver's skill and speed but their tactics and intelligence too.

The track is almost a “T” shape with a sharp point on one side turn and a more curved point on another, with a more traditional turn on the bottom of the track.

This track was incorporated back in 1979 with slight variations and is 4.3 miles long with lots of twists and challenges for the drivers.

Initially, the track was a 9.3-mile circuit on the public roads of Belgium back in the 1920s, but it was ultimately moved to a racetrack over time. The race will continue with part two and run over the next 24 hours once the flag is dropped and the drivers start their engines.

Regional restrictions may apply.