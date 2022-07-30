Skip to main content

Rounds 14 of the Formula E season will take place on Sunday, after Jake Dennis won on Saturday.

The 2022 Sabic London E-Prix on the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship tour rolls out with rounds 13 and 14 of the season from the historic heartland of East London’s docklands and the ExCeL circuit track. The track runs along the Thames waterfront, weaving inside and outside of London for a great visual experience and backdrop for the race today.

How to Watch London E-Prix, Race today:

Game Date: July 31, 2022

Game Time: 9:30 a.m. ET

TV: CBSSN

Watch London E-Prix, Race online with fuboTV: Start your free trial!

Qualifying and practice have gotten underway for the London E-Prix ahead of the race today:

This track is a unique one on the Formula E circuit starting off inside with smooth, easy-to-control tracks and then heading outside with several turns and curves, along with multiple long straightaways.

The track has a typical rectangular shape, but looks more like a Weiner dog without a head, including a challenging bank and turn section that looks like a dog's tail on one side.

After this weekend's races, the Formula E circuit heads to Seoul, Korea for the 15th and 16th rounds of the schedule as the season winds to a close.

Jake Dennis took the first race here in London on Saturday, with Stoffel Vandoorne finishing in second place to extend his lead overall. The two are sure to duel again today after their performance yesterday in what should be a great race.

Regional restrictions may apply.

