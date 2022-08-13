How to Watch Seoul E-Prix, Race 2: Stream Formula E Live, TV Channel

After qualifying, practice and the first race of the weekend, the Formula E, Seoul E-Prix second race is set for today. Both the round of 15 and round of 16 are set in Seoul, South Korea as the Formula E regular season winds down to a close. Mitch Evans won for the fourth time this season in the first race after starting from the third position ahead of Oliver Rowland, who had the pole position.

How to Watch Formula E, Seoul E-Prix, Race 2 today:

Game Date: Aug. 14, 2022

Game Time: 2:30 a.m. ET

TV: CBSSN

Watch Formula E, Seoul E-Prix, Race 2 online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

In the round of 15 race in Seoul, South Korea the track was wet and dry for the drivers as Evans took home the win in tough weather conditions:

The race wrapped with Evans in first and Rowland in second place, with Lucas Di Grassi, Jake Dennis and Stoffel Vandoorne rounding out the top five.

With that win, Evans was able to secure and maintain his place in second for the overall standings. He has 174 points, a full 21 points behind the leader Vandoorne, who has 195 points after the round of 15.

Evans has the opportunity to close the gap even more with a second win in Seoul, but that would require a non-finish for Vandoorne, which is unlikely.

He is also safe from Edoardo Mortara catching him with the driver in third place a full 30 points behind with 144 total points.

This is the first time Formula E has entered Korea with this race and is the 100th race of the series overall, creating history in a multitude of ways today.

Regional restrictions may apply.