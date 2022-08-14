How to Watch Menards Nationals

Heartland Motorsports Park is set to host the Menards Nationals on Sunday in Topeka, Kansas.

The Menards Nationals get underway at Heartland Motorsports Park in the must-see action of 330-mile-per-hour racing from the NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series. It is the 14th of 22 races during the 2022 season with the event also marking the first time since 1997 that all four NHRA professional categories will be in action at Topeka: Top Fuel, Funny Car, Pro Stock and Pro Stock Motorcycle.

How to Watch the Menards Nationals Today:

Race Date: Aug. 14, 2022

Race Time: 2 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

The action begins on Friday with the primetime nitro qualifying sessions, followed by two more qualifying sessions on Saturday and the final eliminations on Sunday. Race teams will be looking to pick up a key win at Topeka's house of speed.

Live eliminations coverage begins at 2:00 p.m. ET on Sunday. Last year's event was won by Brittany Force of Top Fuel, John Force of Funny Car and Dallas Glenn of Pro Stock.

Last year's win by Force marked his 10th Funny Car victory at Heartland Motorsports Park, continuing a remarkable run at the house of speed despite it being his first win in Topeka in 13 years.

