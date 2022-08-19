Skip to main content

How to Watch Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals, Qualifying: Stream Racing Live, TV Channel

The speed and power of drag racing take the track for qualifying for the Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals today.

The NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series heads to Brainerd, Minnesota, for the Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals, starting with qualifying today. This is the 15th event of the season in the series as the best and fastest drivers in motorsports get behind the wheel in several different classifications to prove they are the best in the world. Brainerd International Raceway is affectionately known as “The Zoo,” where motorsports fans and drivers alike flock to watch all the events. Today features qualifying for most of the events ahead of the races themselves this weekend. This will be an exciting event for racing fans.

How to Watch Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals, Qualifying in Canada today:

Game Date: Aug. 19, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports Racing (Canada)

Watch Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals, Qualifying online with fuboTV:

Last week, the NHRA Camping World Drag racing Series went to Heartland Motorsports Park in Topeka, Kansas, with Krista Baldwin making the track walk with the fans and showing what it is like on race day.

The big winner in Kansas last week was Tyler Cassil, who won in both the super ttock and the stock eliminator as the only multiple race winner.

Antron Brown, Bob Tasca III, Troy Coughlin Jr, Joey Gladstone, Julie Nataas, Shane Westerfield, Doug Engels, Austin Williams, Don Nichols, Jordan Pratt, Todd Stallbaumer, Anthony Bertozzi, Justin Bond and Cody Bellah were also winners in Kansas last weekend.

This week, the rest of the field all look to get in the winners' column and add to their season points total.

Entering today, Brittany Force is the leader in Top Fuel, Robert Hight in Funny Car, Erica Enders in Pro Stock and Gladstone in Pro Stock Motorcycle.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

August
19
2022

Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals, Qualifying

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Racing (Canada)
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV

Auto Racing

How to Watch Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals, Qualifying in Canada

By Kristofer Habbas
