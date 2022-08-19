How to Watch Watkins Glen: Stream ARCA Racing Series Live, TV Channel

Watkins Glen plays host to the ARCA Menards Series General Tire Delivers 100 as the 13th race of the season takes the track tonight. Nick Sanchez enters the weekend as the top driver in the standings of the series with three wins, including the last race where he edged Corey Heim in Michigan. The series is past the halfway point, making this race in central New York important for every driver as they look to catch Sanchez in the standings before the end of the season. Sanchez is only seven points ahead of Rajah Caruth, who has been on his bumper all season.

How to Watch ARCA Racing Series, Watkins Glen today:

Game Date: Aug. 19, 2022

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Nick Sanchez took the checkered flag and the win two weeks ago at the Henry Ford Health 200 from Michigan International Speedway just ahead of Corey Heim:

Also right there in the standings is Daniel Dye, who is just nine points behind the top spot overall and is in the mix with Sanchez and Caruth.

The importance of consistency and finishing in the top 10 is made very apparent this season as Dye and Caruth have yet to win a race this season, but are right there in the mix to win the title despite Sanchez winning three races.

Taylor Gray is another driver to watch today. He has three wins and six top five finishes in just seven starts this season. He has been the most electric driver in the series when he is behind the wheel.

