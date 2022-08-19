How to Watch Watkins Glen: Stream ARCA Racing Series Live in Canada, TV Channel

Nick Sanchez looks to build on his points lead for the season and his win last week as the ARCA Menards Series heads to Watkins Glen for the General Tire Delivers 100. Through 13 races this season, Sanchez holds a slim lead over the field, with two drivers within 10 points of the lead, keeping Sanchez on his heels as they are coming up on his bumper. Last season on this track, Corey Heim took the checkered flag in the Clean Harbors 100 at the Glen as he looks to go back-to-back today.

How to Watch ARCA Racing Series, Watkins Glen today:

Game Date: Aug. 19, 2022

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports Racing (Canada)

Watch ARCA Racing Series, Watkins Glen online with fuboTV: Start with your free trial today!

Nick Sanchez won the last race on the schedule at Michigan:

Entering today, Sanchez has a seven-point lead over Rajah Caruth and a nine-point lead over Daniel Dye for the season standings overall. Through 12 races those three are neck-and-neck despite Sanchez leading the series with three wins while Caruth and Dye have a combined zero wins.

This is a big moment for Heim coming off a second-place finish two weeks ago and winning on this track last year to jump up in the standings with another win.

He is currently 14th in the standings, 351 points behind Sanchez with one win and four top-five finishes in the five races he has participated in.

Also keep an eye on Taylor Gray who has only participated in seven total races this season, but is tied with Sanchez with three wins and has six top-five finishes as one of the most efficient and dominant drivers this season.

Regional restrictions may apply.