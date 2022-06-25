How to Watch the Camping World SRX Series

The Camping World SRX Series heads to the South Boston Speedway on Saturday for the second race of the 2022 season.

The Camping World SRX Series kicked off its second season last weekend when they raced at the Five Flags Speedway in Pensacola, FL.

How to Watch Camping World SRX Series Today:

Race Date: June 25, 2022

Race Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

IndyCar legend Helio Castroneves came away with the first win of the year as he beat Bubba Pollard by 1.701 seconds.

Ryan Newman and Tony Kanaan came in third and fourth respectively as both drivers were within three seconds of the top spot.

Tony Stewart, who is one of the brainchildren behind the series, won the 2021 season title, but he had a tough time in the first race as he finished 10th place. He was just over five seconds back of Castroneves.

Despite coming in 10th place Stewart posted the fastest lap of the race just a hair faster than Bobby Labonte.

It was a great first race to the season and Saturday's race shouldn't be any different as Castroneves looks to win his second straight race to open the season.

He will have a target on his back as the other 12 racers look to dethrone them and get their first win of the year.

