Formula E kicks off today on the second leg of a doubleheader at the Diriyah Circuit in Saudi Arabia.

Nyck de Vries carried the momentum of winning the championship last season by winning the first race of this season yesterday.

How to watch Formula E, Round 2 today:

Game Date: Jan. 29, 2022

Game Time: 11:30 a.m. ET

TV: CBBSN

It was a great day for Mercedes as the manufacturer finished in the top three positions in the race.

de Vries and Mercedes will look to carry all of that momentum into today's race, which is the second leg of a doubleheader race at the Diriyah Circuit in Saudi Arabia.

Great racers can move up through the field, but track position is always critically important to a race. Stoffel Vandoorne is another driver who gave de Vries some problems yesterday as they raced each other hard through each turn.

Each driver already should have a feel for Diriyah at this point and will look to take the knowledge of that track into what should be a better race today.

Tune in to CBSSN at 11:30 a.m. ET to see if de Vries can make it two straight wins at Diriyah Circuit.

