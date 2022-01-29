Skip to main content

How to Watch Formula E, Round 2: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Formula E kicks off today on the second leg of a doubleheader at the Diriyah Circuit in Saudi Arabia.

Nyck de Vries carried the momentum of winning the championship last season by winning the first race of this season yesterday.

How to watch Formula E, Round 2 today:

Game Date: Jan. 29, 2022

Game Time: 11:30 a.m. ET

TV: CBBSN

Watch the Formula E, Round 2 race online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

It was a great day for Mercedes as the manufacturer finished in the top three positions in the race.

de Vries and Mercedes will look to carry all of that momentum into today's race, which is the second leg of a doubleheader race at the Diriyah Circuit in Saudi Arabia.

Great racers can move up through the field, but track position is always critically important to a race. Stoffel Vandoorne is another driver who gave de Vries some problems yesterday as they raced each other hard through each turn. 

Each driver already should have a feel for Diriyah at this point and will look to take the knowledge of that track into what should be a better race today. 

Tune in to CBSSN at 11:30 a.m. ET to see if de Vries can make it two straight wins at Diriyah Circuit.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
29
2022

Formula E, Round 2

TV CHANNEL: CBSSN
Time
11:30
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Racing
Auto Racing

How to Watch Formula E, Round 2

2 minutes ago
FUTSAL
Futsal

How to Watch Georgia vs Spain

12 minutes ago
rafael-nadal
SI Guide

Rafael Nadal Looks to Make History at the Australian Open Men’s Final

32 minutes ago
soccer fans
2021 Africa Cup of Nations

How to Watch Gambia vs Cameroon

32 minutes ago
baseball field
Baseball

How to Watch Panama vs Colombia

1 hour ago
imago1001321640h
Scottish Premiership

How to Watch Ross County vs. Rangers

4 hours ago
nadal
2022 Australian Open Tennis

How to Watch 2022 Australian Open Men's Singles Final

8 hours ago
Fowler Rory
European PGA Tour

How to Watch Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic, Third Round

9 hours ago
UCLA Women's Basketball
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch UCLA at Oregon in Women's College Basketball

12 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy