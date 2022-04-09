Skip to main content

How to Watch Formula E- Round 4: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Formula E racing is going around the globe all season and to Rome for Round 4 here today.

The eighth season of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championships is in full effect as the drivers are effectively going around the world with this weekend's destination being Rome, Italy. Today, 22 of the best drivers in the world will be on display for the European crowd to witness their greatness. This race takes them on two laps around the heartland of Italy on their tough streets to come out on top as a champion here today.

How to Watch Formula E- Round 4 today:

Game Date: April 9, 2022

Game Time: 8:30 a.m. ET

TV: CBSSN

Watch Formula E- Round 4 online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Formula E has seen some big races and moments in Rome over the years as the group heads back this weekend:

The last time Formula E was in Rome, Italy, Jean-Eric Vergne played it cool and picked his spot to rise up and win the event. He flew up from fifth place to the winner's circle in a dramatic, strong showing from the Jaguar Racing driver.

Someone to keep an eye on is Antonio Giovinazzi as the hometown racer. He made his debut this season in Diriyah. He will surely be the crowd favorite to win here today in front of a very favorable crowd.

The racers are coming off of Round 3 from Mexico City, Mexico, during the Mexico City E-Prix. Pascal Wehrlein won the race from the pole to claim his and his team's first win not only of the season — but ever.

There could be more history in store for today from individual racers, teams or local hometown kids coming back to win the big race.

How To Watch

April
9
2022

Formula E- Round 4

TV CHANNEL: CBSSN
Time
8:30
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
