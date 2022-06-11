24 Hours of Le Mans stream: Watch online, TV channel

Skip to main content

How to Watch 24 Hours of Le Mans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Every year, racing teams from around the world descend upon Le Mans, France, hoping to win the world's most historic and prestigious endurance race.

Several teams come to Le Mans, France, with a common goal of winning the 24 Hours of Le Mans race. Manufacturers worldwide send their best cars to the race with drivers they think can outlast the other teams. Simply put, the race is a war of attrition. Each driver can be in the car for up to four hours. Another driver-swap happens after that and the previous driver will try to get some sleep before their next shift later.

Toyota Gazoo Racing has won the last four 24 Hours of Le Mans races and is looking at a drive for five straight this year. 

How to Watch 24 Hours of Le Mans Today:

Start Date: June 11-12, 2022

Start Time: 9:30 a.m. ET

TV Channel: MotorTrend

Live stream 24 Hours of Le Mans on fuboTV: Start a free trial today!

One of the most famous parts of this race is the Mulsanne Straight. The Mulsanne Straight used to be nearly four straight, uninterrupted miles of road. Since 1990, chicanes have been added to reduce the maximum speed for safety. Many cars can still hit speeds up to 200 mph on that stretch of road, which makes for an exciting race, especially in the rain.

Tune in to MotorTrend at 9:30 a.m. ET today and watch all 24 hours on fuboTV!

