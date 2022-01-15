Skip to main content

How to Watch Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The annual Chili Bowl Nationals concludes on Saturday night in Tulsa.

A week of racing in Tulsa comes to a close on Saturday night, with MAV TV broadcasting the C Mains, B Mains and then, finally, the A Main of the 2022 Chili Bowl Nationals.

How to Watch Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals Today

Race Date: Jan. 15, 2022

Race Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: MAV TV

Arguably the biggest midget sprint car racing event in the country, the Chili Bowl has drawn big name drivers from all over the country to compete, but just 24 drivers will advance to the final 55-lap race to decide the winner on the 1/4-mile dirt track at the Tulsa Expo Center.

The lineup for that final race will be set as the day goes on. The Q Mains began at 10:15 a.m., starting the journey to the final race.

The C Mains, which will begin MAV TV's coverage, will start at 8:40 p.m., with the B Mains tentatively scheduled for 10:00 p.m. and the A Main at 11:30 p.m.

Among the drivers vying for a chance in this year's race are Kyle Larson, the defending NASCAR Cup Series champion won won this race in 2020 and 2021, and Christopher Bell, a fellow Cup Series driver who has won the Chili Bowl three times.

Other past winners of the Chili Bowl who are competing this week and will hope to earn a spot in the A Main include two-time winner Rico Abreu and five-time winner Sammy Swindell. Other names to look out for on Saturday include Brad Sweet, Chase Briscoe and Donny Schatz.

