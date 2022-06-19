Skip to main content

How to Watch Nitro Rallycross - England: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The 2022-23 Nitro Rallycross season kicks off on Sunday in England.

The 2022-2023 season for Nitro Rallycross kicks off in England at the Lydden Hill Race Circuit with 10 rounds stretched across three continents begins today. The circuit starts in England, then travels through Europe, the Middle East, the United States and Canada between today and March of 2023 to crown a champion. The racing scene has never been more popular with so many different types of tracks, cars and drivers to watch apply their skills behind the wheel.

How to Watch Nitro Rallycross - England today:

Game Date: June 19, 2022

Game Time: 11:30 a.m. ET

TV: CNBC

Watch Nitro Rallycross - England online with fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

The final round of last year’s Nitro Rallycross - England at Lydden Hill featured a great race to the finish line for the Supercar final:

Last season was won by Travis Pastrana who is one of the best RX drivers ever. He'll look to repeat with another win today as the circuit with groundbreaking tracks and unique style gets going again this season.

This season there are new vehicles and technologies being added to the circuit including the FC1-X, the most powerful vehicle in rallycross to date.

Another driver to keep an eye on today and this season is Andreas Bakkerud, a decorated driver that brings experience and skill to this circuit.

Between Pastrana and Bakkerud, as well as a deep field of talented drivers chomping at the bit to get on a track and prove they are the best in their craft, the Nitro Rallycross season should be one to keep an eye on and filled with exciting action on the track.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

June
19
2022

Nitro Rallycross - England

TV CHANNEL: CNBC
Time
11:30
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Rallycross
Auto Racing

How to Watch Nitro Rallycross - England

By Kristofer Habbas4 minutes ago
May 22, 2022; Tulsa, OK, USA; Will Zalatoris reacts after making a putt on the 18th green during the final round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
PGA Tour

How to Watch 2022 U.S. Open, Final Round

By Kristofer Habbas1 hour ago
Matt Fitzpatrick
SI Guide

Matt Fitzpatrick, Will Zalatoris Seek U.S. Open Title

By Josh Rosenblat2 hours ago
imago1011474073h (3)
NRL Rugby

How to Watch NRL Rugby: Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs vs. Wests Tigers

By Adam Childs9 hours ago
college soccer
USL Championship Soccer

How to Watch LA Galaxy II at Sacramento Republic FC

By Christine Brown12 hours ago
Jun 11, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; San Jose Earthquakes forward Jeremy Ebobisse (11) shoots the ball against the Nashville SC during the first half at Geodis Park. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Real Salt Lake vs. San Jose Earthquakes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/18/2022

By What's On TV Staff13 hours ago
Jun 17, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies designated hitter Charlie Blackmon (19) celebrates the two run home run of first baseman C.J. Cron (25) in the fifth inning against the San Diego Padres at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 6/18/2022

By What's On TV Staff13 hours ago
Jun 17, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies designated hitter Charlie Blackmon (19) celebrates the two run home run of first baseman C.J. Cron (25) in the fifth inning against the San Diego Padres at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. San Diego Padres: Streaming & TV | 6/18/2022

By What's On TV Staff13 hours ago
May 28, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; FC Dallas forward Jesus Ferreira (10) dribbles the ball against Orlando City SC defender Kyle Smith (24) during the second half at Exploria Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

FC Dallas vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/18/2022

By What's On TV Staff13 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy