How to Watch Nitro Rallycross - England

The 2022-2023 season for Nitro Rallycross kicks off in England at the Lydden Hill Race Circuit with 10 rounds stretched across three continents begins today. The circuit starts in England, then travels through Europe, the Middle East, the United States and Canada between today and March of 2023 to crown a champion. The racing scene has never been more popular with so many different types of tracks, cars and drivers to watch apply their skills behind the wheel.

The final round of last year’s Nitro Rallycross - England at Lydden Hill featured a great race to the finish line for the Supercar final:

Last season was won by Travis Pastrana who is one of the best RX drivers ever. He'll look to repeat with another win today as the circuit with groundbreaking tracks and unique style gets going again this season.

This season there are new vehicles and technologies being added to the circuit including the FC1-X, the most powerful vehicle in rallycross to date.

Another driver to keep an eye on today and this season is Andreas Bakkerud, a decorated driver that brings experience and skill to this circuit.

Between Pastrana and Bakkerud, as well as a deep field of talented drivers chomping at the bit to get on a track and prove they are the best in their craft, the Nitro Rallycross season should be one to keep an eye on and filled with exciting action on the track.

