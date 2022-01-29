Skip to main content

How to Watch the Rolex 24 at Daytona: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Today is year No. 60 of the running of the Rolex 24 at Daytona, and over 60 cars will compete for victory.

Daytona's road course is back in action again as 61 cars in five different classes will race against each other for 24 straight hours. This year features the largest field since 2014.

How to watch the Rolex 24 today:

Game Date: Jan. 29, 2022

Game Time: 1:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Watch the Rolex 24 match online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Rolex 24 this year will feature Jose Maria Lopez and Kamui Kobayashi who won the 24 Hours of Le Mans race last year.

Seven-time NASCAR Cup Series Champion Jimmie Johnson will also be running today's race for the Action Express team in the Ally 48 Cadillac.

This will attempt No. 9 for Johnson to win the Rolex 24. However, he does have Lopez and Kobayashi on his team, which should only increase his odds. It should be a great race from flag to flag.

Wayne Taylor Racing has won the last three Rolex 24 races and they are going for No. 4 today. Chip Ganassi Racing will be running two Cadillacs in hopes to upset Wayne Taylor Racing. 

Tune in to NBC at 1:30 p.m. to see the start of the action. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
29
2022

How to Watch the Rolex 24 at Daytona

TV CHANNEL: NBC
Time
1:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Will Zalatoris
PGA Tour

How to Watch Farmers Insurance Open, Final Round

35 seconds ago
Jan 22, 2022; Stanford, California, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils forward Jamiya Neal (55) drives the ball during the second half against Stanford Cardinal forward Jaiden Delaire (11) at Maples Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Arizona State at Arizona in Men's College Basketball

35 seconds ago
Jan 23, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers guard Xavier Johnson (0) shoots the ball while Michigan Wolverines guard Eli Brooks (55) defends in the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Indiana at Maryland in Men's College Basketball

35 seconds ago
Jan 23, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Michigan Wolverines forward Caleb Houstan (22) shoots the ball while Indiana Hoosiers forward Race Thompson (25) defends in the second half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Indiana vs. Maryland: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/29/2022

35 seconds ago
Jan 25, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard David Singleton (34) shoots against Arizona Wildcats center Christian Koloko (35) during the second half at Pauley Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Arizona State vs. Arizona: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/29/2022

35 seconds ago
Jan 23, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Michigan Wolverines forward Caleb Houstan (22) shoots the ball while Indiana Hoosiers forward Race Thompson (25) defends in the second half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Maryland vs. Indiana: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/29/2022

35 seconds ago
Jan 25, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard David Singleton (34) shoots against Arizona Wildcats center Christian Koloko (35) during the second half at Pauley Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Arizona vs. Arizona State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/29/2022

35 seconds ago
Mar 20, 2019; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; General overall view of a basketball approaching the rim and net before the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Maryland-Eastern Shore vs Coppin State

35 seconds ago
Jan 25, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Kraken left wing Jared McCann (16) celebrates with the bench after scoring a goal against the Nashville Predators during the first period at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Kraken at Islanders

30 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy