How to Watch the Rolex 24 at Daytona

Today is year No. 60 of the running of the Rolex 24 at Daytona, and over 60 cars will compete for victory.

Daytona's road course is back in action again as 61 cars in five different classes will race against each other for 24 straight hours. This year features the largest field since 2014.

How to watch the Rolex 24 today:

Game Date: Jan. 29, 2022

Game Time: 1:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Watch the Rolex 24 match online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Rolex 24 this year will feature Jose Maria Lopez and Kamui Kobayashi who won the 24 Hours of Le Mans race last year.

Seven-time NASCAR Cup Series Champion Jimmie Johnson will also be running today's race for the Action Express team in the Ally 48 Cadillac.

This will attempt No. 9 for Johnson to win the Rolex 24. However, he does have Lopez and Kobayashi on his team, which should only increase his odds. It should be a great race from flag to flag.

Wayne Taylor Racing has won the last three Rolex 24 races and they are going for No. 4 today. Chip Ganassi Racing will be running two Cadillacs in hopes to upset Wayne Taylor Racing.

Tune in to NBC at 1:30 p.m. to see the start of the action.

Regional restrictions may apply.