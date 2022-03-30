How to Watch Argentino vs. Quimsa

First-place Quimsa goes for its third straight win on Wednesday night when it takes on Argentino.

Quimsa heads into its game with Argentino on a two-game winning streak and is looking to stay at the top of the Argentina Liga A standings.

Argentino vs. Quimsa

Match Date: March 30, 2022

Match Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: TyC Sports

It currently sits 24-7 in league play and, despite having the same amount of wins as Gimnasia, Quimsa has two fewer losses so it sits a game up in the standings.

Quimsa has played two fewer games and now needs to take care of business to stay at the top of the league.

Wednesday night, that means beating 18th-place Argentino for the second time this season.

The teams met back on Jan. 25 with Quimsa coming away with the 88-76 victory. Argentino got down by eight after the first quarter and could never get back in the game.

It has been a tough season for Argentino as it is on the edge of relegation and is needing to put together a string of wins.

Argentino had won four of five but come into this game on a two-game losing streak as it lost to Instituto de Cordoba and Gimnasia.

Wednesday, though, it will look to get back in the win column and get a huge win over one of the best teams in the league.

