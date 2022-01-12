Skip to main content

How to Watch Atenas vs Regatas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Regatas will look to win its fifth straight game today when they take on an Atenas team that has just three wins all season.

Regatas has won four of its last five games against Atenas. In the previous matchup, Atenas won 86-85.

Atenas started off the season 1-8, but have won two of their previous four games, moving their record up to 3-10. Their last game was a 28-point loss to Instituto.

How to Watch Atenas vs Regatas Today:

Game Date: Jan. 12, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: TyC Sports

Live stream the Atenas vs Regatas game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Latraius Mosley leads Atenas in scoring on the season at 18.8 points-per-game, and Juan Arengo leads Regatas in scoring with 16 points-per-game. 

Regatas averages 85.7 points-per-game, and 36.9 rebounds per-game, which leads Argentina-La Liga. 

Atenas is ranked last in the league in points, rebounds, and points allowed per game. However, Regatas is ranked 16th out of 20 teams in points allowed, and have only won two of their last five games on the road. Road struggles for Regatas could bode well for Atenas.

Neither of these teams defend the three-pointer particularly well. Atenas' opponent's three-point percentage is 38.4%, whereas Regatas' opponents three-point percentage is 35.8%. This could be an opportunity for a struggling Atenas team to take advantage of lackluster three point defense.

