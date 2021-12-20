Quimsa and Boca, both in the top five in Argentina's Liga Nacional de Básquet, face off Monday.

Two of the best teams in Argentina's Liga Nacional de Básquet will face off Monday as first-place Quimsa (8–1) will take on fifth-place Boca Juniors (9–3).

How to Watch Boca vs. Quimsa Today:

Game Date: Dec. 19, 2021

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: TyC Sports

Quimsa beat Ferro in its most recent match 80–76, with Eric Anderson scoring a team-high 21 points in the win.

Anderson's 15.9 points per game leads the team, while Franco Andres Baralle is second in scoring at 15.8 per contest. Anderson leads the team in rebounding with 10.3 boards per night, while Terrence Roderick leads the team in assists.

As for Boca, the team lost on Saturday 86–73 to Oberá TC. Eloy Vargas led the team in scoring in the loss with 16 on 6-for-10 shooting.

On the season, Vargas is second on the team in scoring at 12.2 points per game while leading the club in rebounds and blocks. Adrian Boccia has been the team's leading scorer at 13.5 points per game.

These teams last played in November, with Quimsa winning 91-84 in overtime behind 25 points from Barelle.

