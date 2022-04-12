Skip to main content

How to Watch Boca vs. San Lorenzo: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Liga Nacional de Básquet features Boca and San Lorenzo on Tuesday.

The season is in full swing for the best league in Argentina, the Liga Nacional de Básquet with Boca (19-15) and San Lorenzo (15-20) playing on Tuesday. 

San Lorenzo is not only the defending champions of the league, but it has won five straight championships with only 2019-20 not being a banner season due to the season being canceled. The team looks to defend its championship starting off with Boca today.

How to Watch Boca vs. San Lorenzo Today:

Game Date: April 12, 2022

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: TyC Sports

Live Stream Boca vs. San Lorenzo on with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Leandro Cerminato is leading San Lorenzo this season as its best scorer and overall player for a team looking for another championship.

San Lorenzo leans on Cerminato, as well as Matias Sandes and Lucas Naim Perez Bazan as the players to make this team a championship contender.

The team features 10 players under the age of 22, with veterans peppered throughout the roster to give San Lorenzo a lot of balance, experience and potential this season.

On the other side for Boca, it is led by Adrian Boccia, Eloy Camacho Vargas and Leandro Vildoza.

The team is a more veteran club with only six players 22-years-old or younger. Boca has a lot of experience and veteran players to try and counter San Lorenzo’s youth.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
12
2022

Boca vs. San Lorenzo

TV CHANNEL: TyC Sports
Time
6:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Mar 5, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; A general view of a Wilson NCAA official basketball and rim and net during a Pac-12 Conference women's tournament semifinal between the Arizona Wildcats and the UCLA Bruins at Mandalay Bay Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
