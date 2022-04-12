The season is in full swing for the best league in Argentina, the Liga Nacional de Básquet with Boca (19-15) and San Lorenzo (15-20) playing on Tuesday.

San Lorenzo is not only the defending champions of the league, but it has won five straight championships with only 2019-20 not being a banner season due to the season being canceled. The team looks to defend its championship starting off with Boca today.

How to Watch Boca vs. San Lorenzo Today:

Game Date: April 12, 2022

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: TyC Sports

Live Stream Boca vs. San Lorenzo on with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Leandro Cerminato is leading San Lorenzo this season as its best scorer and overall player for a team looking for another championship.

San Lorenzo leans on Cerminato, as well as Matias Sandes and Lucas Naim Perez Bazan as the players to make this team a championship contender.

The team features 10 players under the age of 22, with veterans peppered throughout the roster to give San Lorenzo a lot of balance, experience and potential this season.

On the other side for Boca, it is led by Adrian Boccia, Eloy Camacho Vargas and Leandro Vildoza.

The team is a more veteran club with only six players 22-years-old or younger. Boca has a lot of experience and veteran players to try and counter San Lorenzo’s youth.

Regional restrictions may apply.