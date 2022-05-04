Skip to main content

How to Watch Baloncesto Argentino Liga Nacional: Hispano vs. Unión: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Hispano look to win their third in a row against Unión in the Baloncesto Argentino Liga Nacional on Wednesday.

Hispano Americano faces off against Unión de Santa Fé in Liga A in the Baloncesto Argentino Liga Nacional. Hispano is from Río Gallegos, Santa Cruz. Unión plays in Sante Fe on the northeast side of Argentina. This will be a homecoming game for Hispano as the game will be played at Desde el Estadio Municipal Juan Bautista Rocha in Santa Cruz in the southern tip of the country. 

How to Watch Baloncesto Argentino Liga Nacional: Hispano vs. Unión today:

Game Date: May 4, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: TyC Sports

Watch Baloncesto Argentino Liga Nacional: Hispano vs. Unión online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

This will be the fifth game of the season between these two who sit at the bottom of the league. Hispano (11-27) sits at the bottom with 49 points. Unión (13-25) has 51 points. It's Hispano who has the season series against Unión with a 3-2 advantage.

They've played two games in this series this past week and Hispano has won both of them. They won 80-71 in the first game and 83-76 to start the month. This matchup has been a huge morale boost as they lost five in a row up to that point. Look for them to keep that momentum as they still have the odds to win here tonight. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

May
4
2022

Hispano vs. Unión

TV CHANNEL: TyC Sports
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

imago1004868414h
Baloncesto Nacional de Argentina

How to Watch Baloncesto Argentino Liga Nacional: Hispano vs. Unión

By Ben Macaluso25 seconds ago
USATSI_15337834
Copa Libertadores

How to Watch Olimpia vs. Peñarol

By Matthew Beighle5 minutes ago
imago1011718826h
Copa Libertadores

How to Watch Always Ready vs. Boca Juniors in Canada

By Rafael Urbina5 minutes ago
May 3, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs right fielder Seiya Suzuki (27) bats in the fifth inning against the Chicago White Sox at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Chicago Cubs: Streaming & TV | 5/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff20 minutes ago
May 3, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs right fielder Seiya Suzuki (27) bats in the fifth inning against the Chicago White Sox at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 5/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff20 minutes ago
USATSI_18192664
NHL

How to Watch Lightning at Maple Leafs Game 2

By Adam Childs30 minutes ago
USATSI_18198249
MLB

How to Watch White Sox at Cubs

By Adam Childs30 minutes ago
USATSI_18181702
MLS

How to Watch Toronto FC at FC Cincinnati

By Christine Brown30 minutes ago
imago1011646783h (1)
Womens College Lacrosse

How to Watch Colorado vs. Oregon in Women’s College Lacrosse

By Evan Lazar30 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy