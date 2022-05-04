Hispano look to win their third in a row against Unión in the Baloncesto Argentino Liga Nacional on Wednesday.

Hispano Americano faces off against Unión de Santa Fé in Liga A in the Baloncesto Argentino Liga Nacional. Hispano is from Río Gallegos, Santa Cruz. Unión plays in Sante Fe on the northeast side of Argentina. This will be a homecoming game for Hispano as the game will be played at Desde el Estadio Municipal Juan Bautista Rocha in Santa Cruz in the southern tip of the country.

How to Watch Baloncesto Argentino Liga Nacional: Hispano vs. Unión today:

Game Date: May 4, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: TyC Sports

This will be the fifth game of the season between these two who sit at the bottom of the league. Hispano (11-27) sits at the bottom with 49 points. Unión (13-25) has 51 points. It's Hispano who has the season series against Unión with a 3-2 advantage.

They've played two games in this series this past week and Hispano has won both of them. They won 80-71 in the first game and 83-76 to start the month. This matchup has been a huge morale boost as they lost five in a row up to that point. Look for them to keep that momentum as they still have the odds to win here tonight.

