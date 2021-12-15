How to Watch Instituto vs. Platense

Two teams in fairly different positions this season in Argentina's Liga Nacional de Basquet will meet Wednesday, as Instituto (7-4) faces Platense (1-8).

Instituto is coming off of a 90-75 victory over Argentino on Monday.

All five Instituto starters scored in double figures in the win, led by Martín Cuello's 18 points on 7-for-11 shooting with five rebounds and five assists. He was 4-for-6 from deep.

Nicolas Romano added 14 points and eight rebounds as well, while Cristian Carlos Amicucci had a double-double with 12 points and 12 boards. Romano is currently second in the league in rebounds per game

As for Platense, the team finally got its first win of the season on Friday against La Union but followed that up with an 84-78 loss to Union on Monday. The team's last four games have all been decided by single digits.

In that lone victory, Platense got 21 points on 7-for-12 shooting from Felipe Pais, who also added three rebounds and three assists. Pais ranks eighth in the league in scoring at 16.3 points per game.

Lucas Goldenberg added 18 points and six rebounds

This is the first meeting of these teams this season. The most recent contest was in February, with Instituto winning 96-79.

