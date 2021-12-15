Skip to main content
    December 15, 2021
    How to Watch Instituto vs. Platense: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Instituto and Platense meet in an Argentinian Liga Nacional de Basquet contest.
    Two teams in fairly different positions this season in Argentina's Liga Nacional de Basquet will meet Wednesday, as Instituto (7-4) faces Platense (1-8).

    How to Watch Instituto vs. Platense Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 15, 2021

    Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

    TV: TyC Sports

    Live stream the Instituto vs. Platense game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Instituto is coming off of a 90-75 victory over Argentino on Monday.

    All five Instituto starters scored in double figures in the win, led by Martín Cuello's 18 points on 7-for-11 shooting with five rebounds and five assists. He was 4-for-6 from deep.

    Nicolas Romano added 14 points and eight rebounds as well, while Cristian Carlos Amicucci had a double-double with 12 points and 12 boards. Romano is currently second in the league in rebounds per game

    As for Platense, the team finally got its first win of the season on Friday against La Union but followed that up with an 84-78 loss to Union on Monday. The team's last four games have all been decided by single digits.

    In that lone victory, Platense got 21 points on 7-for-12 shooting from Felipe Pais, who also added three rebounds and three assists. Pais ranks eighth in the league in scoring at 16.3 points per game.

    Lucas Goldenberg added 18 points and six rebounds

    This is the first meeting of these teams this season. The most recent contest was in February, with Instituto winning 96-79.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    Mar 20, 2019; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; General overall view of a basketball approaching the rim and net before the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
    Baloncesto Nacional de Argentina

