Olimpico will face off against an Obras team that has won three of its previous five games.

How to Watch Olimpico vs Obras Today:

Game Date: Jan. 19, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: TyC Sports

Olimpico is coming off a blowout win over Ferro, whereas Obras is coming off a blowout loss to top-ranked Quimsa.

Despite having a better record, Obras does not shoot very well from three-point range. Olimpico struggles offensively and is ranked last in the league in points per game.

As far as defensive production goes, Olimpico is ranked No. 6 in the league in points allowed. But due to its lackluster offensive production, it will be an uphill battle for Olimpico.

One thing working in the favor of Olimpico is that they will be playing this game at home, and it has a home record of 5-3.

Pedro Barral of Obras leads the team in scoring with 15.8 points per game, and in 16 games with Olimpico has averaged 11.6 points per game.

Tune into TyC Sports at 7 p.m for this matchup between these two teams.

