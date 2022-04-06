Skip to main content

How to Watch Platense vs. San Lorenzo: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Platense looks to jump into playoff position on Wednesday when it takes on San Lorenzo.

Platense heads into Wednesday's game just a half-game back of San Lorenzo and can jump them for 12th place in the table with a win.

How to watch Platensee vs San Lorenzo today:

Game Date: April 6, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: TyC Sports

Watch the Platense vs San Lorenzo game online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Platense is looking to bounce back after a 25-point loss to Quimsa on Sunday. The loss snapped a two-game winning streak and kept them just behind San Lorenzo.

On Wednesday, it will look to get back in the win column and avenge an overtime loss to San Lorenzo back on March 3.

In their last meeting, San Lorenzo led by eight after three quarters but gave up that lead and only scored seven points in the fourth. It recovered to outscore Platense 16-7 in the extra period to get the win.

San Lorenzo is coming into Wednesday's game after a big 91-87 win against Boca Juniors on Saturday.

The win snapped a two-game losing streak and was just its second win in the last eight games.

It has been a tough stretch that has dropped them down the table and Wednesday it will look to avoid dropping out of playoff position with a win.

How To Watch

April
6
2022

Platense vs. San Lorenzo

TV CHANNEL: TyC Sports
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
