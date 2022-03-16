How to Watch Quimsa vs. Peñarol

Quimsa comes into this game at the top of the standings for the league, but Penarol is trailing by just a few games.

Quimsa has been red-hot lately and has won six of its last seven games. The club is coming off a win over Nacional in the Champions League Americas. It had been on a five-game winning streak before getting blown out by Sao Paolo just a few days ago.

How to Watch Quimsa vs Penarol today:

Game Date: March 16, 2022

Game Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV: TyC Sports

Penarol has been playing well also and has a chance to win this game, even though Quimsa is favored to win. Penarol has one fewer win and four more losses but has won three of its last five games.

These two teams are about as close as it gets in the standings, and a win for Penarol would be big for the club. If Penarol was able to come away with a victory, the two teams would have a tie at 21 wins. Penarol, however, does have more points.

This will be a great game between two great dominant clubs this year and Penarol is looking to pull the upset on Quimsa.

