San Lorenzo (8-3) is in third place in Argentina's Liga Nacional de Basquet and will take on Obras (5-4) on Wednesday, which is currently ninth in the league standings.

How to Watch San Lorenzo vs. Obras Today:

Game Date: Dec. 22, 2021

Game Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: TyC Sports

San Lorenzo comes into this game on a three-game winning streak, defeating Union de Sante Fe 82-75 in its most recent contest. Agustin Perez led the team with 19 points on 7-for-14 shooting in the win and was 5-for-11 from three. Jose Defelippo had 18 points and 12 rebounds.

On the season, Defelippo leads the team in scoring at 14.7 points per game, with Leandro Cerminato just behind him at 14.3. Cerminato is also the leading rebounder at 7.7 per game.

Obras beat Obera 77-71 in its most recent game, with Joaquin Rodriguez leading the way with 22 points on 7-for-17 shooting. Emiliano Serres added 12 points and 13 rebounds, while Pedro Barral had 10 points and five assists.

Rodriguez leads the team in scoring with 13.9 points per game, while Serres is the leading rebounder at 7.2 per night.

Regional restrictions may apply.