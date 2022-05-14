Skip to main content

How to Watch Semifinals: San Martin vs. Instituto Game One: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Argentina National Basketball League features the semifinals with San Martin vs. Instituto in game one today.

The semifinals in Argentina kick off this weekend in a best-of-three series between San Martin Corrientes (23-15) and Instituto Atletico Central Cordoba (25-13). The winner of this series will take on the winner of the second semifinal that starts tomorrow with game one between Quimsa Santiago Del Estero (30-8) and Boca Juniors Buenos Aires (23-15). These will be highly competitive semifinals as the teams all had roughly the same record all season.

How to Watch Semifinals: San Martin vs. Instituto Game One today:

Game Date: May 14, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: TyC Sports

Watch Semifinals: San Martin vs. Instituto Game One online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Martin Cuello went for 20 points earlier this season against San Martin showing he has the ability to lead his team on the offensive end:

Over their last five head-to-head matchups, Instituto is 3-2 against San Martin, with Instituto taking three of the four games this season.

In their four meetings this season, Instituto won 99-72 in their most recent game, San Martin won 86-63, then Instituto won 80-70 and 76-72 earlier in the season. Other than their first game of the season, these games have all been decided by double figures.

This season, Instituto has been led by Nicolas Romano (14.0 points and 7.2 rebounds) and Martin Cuello filling up the stat sheet (13.6 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists).

As a team, they averaged 85.5 points per game and gave up 81.1 points to their opponents per game.

For San Martin, they averaged 81.0 points and gave up 77.2 points to their opponents as a more defensive-oriented team.

Matias Solanas (13.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.9 assists) has led the way for his team doing a little bit of everything with Javier Saiz (12.6 points and 4.7 rebounds) pacing the offense.

