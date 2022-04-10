The co-main events today are Jimmy Sweeney (15-2-0) vs. Barrie Jones (6-0-0) and Carl Hobley (3-0-0) vs. Mickey Parker (6-2-0), but the eyes will all be on former champion James Connelly (3-4-0) as he takes on Nathan Decastro. The former bare knuckle champion is looking to make a comeback and defeat the current champion to earn his title back in what is shaping up to be a stacked card here this morning.

How to Watch BKB 25 Nathan Decastro vs. James Connelly today:

Game Date: April 10, 2022

Game Time: 11:00 a.m. ET

TV: The Fight Network

Watch BKB 25 Nathan Decastro vs. James Connelly online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

James Connelly is looking to get back on track and earn his championship in bare knuckle boxing against Nathan Decastro today:

This is set to be a brutal card for bare knuckle boxing as they just had an event two days ago to set this up with their next event roughly a week away. This card features 11 total fights with some of the best boxers in the world who have shifted over to the bare knuckle rules in this promotion.

The main events feature a battle of the United Kingdom with Sweeney taking on Jones, who is the favorite entering today.

In the other main event, Parker is the slight favorite over Hobley, who aims to stay undefeated despite being an underdog.

The rest of the card features Seann George vs. Tony Lafferty, Tony Barrett vs. Aaron Lambourne, Aaron McCallum vs. Luke Nevin, Charlie Milner vs. Quentin Domingos, Marley Churcher vs. Teagan Dooly, Michel Lobby vs. Ellis Lacy, Chris Fishgold vs. Ionel Levitchi and Chiara Giusti vs. Paulina Jedrzejewska.

Regional restrictions may apply.