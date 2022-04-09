How to Watch Mike Richman vs. Dave Rickels

Skip to main content

How to Watch Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship: Mike Richman vs. Dave Rickels: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship features Mike Richman and Dave Rickels on Friday.

Bare knuckle fighting is one of the toughest, most challenging forms of combat in the sporting world. One of the best to do it, Dave Rickels (2-0-0) takes on Mike Richman (2-0-0) today for the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship in what is sure to be an explosive, tough fight between these two gladiators. The card also features seven additional hours with a mix of a little bit of everything on the card today.

How to Watch Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship: Mike Richman vs. Dave Rickels today:

Game Date: April 8, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Deportes

Watch Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship: Mike Richman vs. Dave Rickels online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Dave Rickels earned the distinction of being in the fight of the year last year against Julian Lane from 2021:

With both fighters coming undefeated and at exactly 175 pounds, this is going to be a very even fight. Rickels is one of the best in the world at bare knuckle fighting and looks to build on his momentum from last year to get championship gold around his waist.

In the co-main event, Isaac Doolittle (2-0-0) takes on Jared Warren (3-1-0) in a bout that can steal the show.

The undercard features Marciano Hernandez (1-0-0) vs. Jerald Gregori (0-0-0), Jake Lindsey (1-0-0) vs. Derrick Findley (1-0-0), Jessica Link (0-1-0) vs. Crystal Pittman (1-1-0), LJ Hermreck (1-1-0) vs. Stevo Morris (1-0-0) Joshua Richey (0-1-0) vs. Tyler Randall (1-0-0), and Shawn Moffett (1-0-0) vs. Antonio Soto III (1-0-0).

The prelim matches focus on Chance Wilson (1-1-0) vs. Justyn Martinez (0-0-0), Kenny Licea (1-0-0) vs. Noah Cutter (1-3-0) and Edmund Santos (0-0-0) vs. Nick Villar (0-1-0).

Which fight is going to steal the show and be the highlight of the evening in potentially the match of the year in 2022?

Regional restrictions may apply.

