How to Watch GEICO High School Baseball National Championship 2022: Arizona vs Louisiana: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The GEICO high school baseball national championship is down to the semifinals between Arizona and Louisiana which goes down on Thursday.

The GEICO high school baseball national championship is one of the premier baseball tournaments in the country with some of the best teams from the country competing for the championship.

How to Watch GEICO High School Baseball National Championship 2022: Arizona vs Louisiana Today:

Match Date: June 30, 2022

Match Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U

Live Stream GEICO High School Baseball National Championship 2022 Arizona vs Louisiana: Start your free trial today!

As of Thursday, pool play is over as we are down to four teams. In the second semifinal, Arizona will take on Louisiana for the right to play for the championship.

Eight teams converged on Blandair Regional Park, Columbia, this week coming from Arizona, California, Florida, Illinois, Louisiana, Mississippi, Nevada and Texas.

The pool play games took place from Monday through Wednesday as the competition whittled down to four teams.

Arizona and Louisiana have proven to be two of the best teams in the tournament and will face off on ESPN U after the first semifinal.

Regional restrictions may apply.

