How to Watch Cape Cod League: Stream Braves at Commodores

How to Watch Cape Cod League, Bourne Braves at Falmouth Commodores: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Bourne Braves hit the road to face the Falmouth Commodores on Thursday in Cape Cod League action.

The Cape Cod Baseball League is one of the nation's premier collegiate summer leagues, boasting over a thousand former players who have gone on to play in Major League Baseball. 

How to Watch Cape Cod League: Bourne Braves at Falmouth Commodores Today:

Game Date: June 30, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NESN

Live stream Cape Cod League: Bourne Braves at Falmouth Commodores on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

On Thursday, the Braves visit the second-winningest team in the league's history, the Commodores, who have won 14 titles since the team's first championship in 1923.

After finishing as last season's league runner-up, the Braves are third in the West Division this season with a 5W-7L-3T record. Meanwhile, the Commodores are last in the West with a 5W-9L-1T record. Heading into the action on Wednesday, both teams are sitting on three-game losing streaks in league action.

The Braves and the Commodores will both be hoping to get back to winning ways on Thursday when they face each other in the city of Falmouth, Massachusetts in Cape Cod Baseball League action.

How To Watch

June
30
2022

Cape Cod League: Bourne Braves at Falmouth Commodores

TV CHANNEL: NESN
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
