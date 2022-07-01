How to Watch Columbus Clippers at Iowa Cubs: Stream MiLB Live

The Clippers go for their third straight win on Friday when they take on the Cubs in the fourth of a six-game series in minor league baseball.

The Clippers are chasing the Sounds in the International League West Division and currently sit just one-and-a-half games back of first place.

How to Watch Columbus Clippers at Iowa Cubs Today:

Game Date: July 1, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Marquee Sports Network

The Clippers gained a game on the Sounds on Thursday when they won their second straight game against the Cubs.

Friday, they will look to make it three in a row and put even more pressure on Nashville for that top spot last they compete for the first-half championship.

The Clippers' bats have come alive in the last two games as they have scored 28 total runs in getting the wins. The back-to-back wins come after they dropped the opener 7-2 on Tuesday.

The Cubs, though, are looking to even the series and deal a blow to the Clippers' chances of winning the first-half championship.

The Cubs are currently just 34-40 on the season and six games up on the Bats for last place in the division and are looking to put even more distance between the two teams with a win on Friday.

