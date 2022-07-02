The Nashua Silver Knights are heating up as they host the Pittsfield Suns for a Saturday matinee in the Futures Collegiate Baseball League.

The Silver Knights (14-17) picked up their fourth consecutive win on Friday and come home to Nashua to host the Suns (14-17) on Saturday in the Futures Collegiate Baseball League of New England.

How to Watch Futures Collegiate Baseball League, Pittsfield Suns at Nashua Silver Knights Today:

Game Date: July 2, 2022

Game Time: 1 p.m.

TV: NESN

Pittsfield SUns at Nashua Silver Knights game

Pittsfield comes in off an 11-5 loss at home to the Starfires on Friday night. Fordham outfielder Bo Bramer drove in two runs in the loss. Caleb Shpur, an outfielder from Endicott College, is the Suns top hitter at .364 with a homer and 12 RBI. UMass-Boston infielder Drew Metzdorf leads the club with 16 RBI.

Nashua battled the first-place Lake Monsters on Friday, coming back from 4-0 and 7-4 deficits for an 8-7 victory. The Silver Knights got four runs in the top of the sixth to take their first lead. Plymouth State's Noah Wachter, Wake Forest's Will Andrews and Southern New Hampshire's George Welch shut out Vermont the rest of the way.

First baseman Kyle Wolff of Boston College has five homers and 18 RBI for Nashua while hitting .357. Northeastern infielder Carmelo Musacchia has six stolen bases and a .350 batting average.

