How to Watch Reno Aces at Sacramento River Cats: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Aces face off against the River Cats on Saturday in Pacific Coast League action in Minor League Baseball.

Despite coming off of back-to-back losses in regular-season action, the Aces find themselves in second place in the Pacific Coast West with a 39-37 record. The River Cats, meanwhile, are fourth in the same division with a 33-43 record but are coming off of back-to-back wins in regular-season action.

How to Watch Reno Aces at Sacramento River Cats Today:

Game Date: July 2, 2022

Game Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: The CW (KMAX - Sacramento-Stkton-Modesto)

Live stream Reno Aces at Sacramento River Cats on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Reno and Sacramento faced each other on Friday at Sutter Health Park with the River Cats coming away with the 7-4 win. The Aces were up 2-0 after the top of the fourth inning when Sacramento put together a five-run performance in the bottom of that inning. Yermin Mercedes put the game away in the bottom of the eighth with his two-run, 102mph home run which was his first homer with the River Cats.

The River Cats host the Aces again on Saturday at Sutter Health Park with both teams hoping to come away with the win in this Pacific Coast League West matchup.

Regional restrictions may apply.

