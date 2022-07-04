The RailRiders travel to Worcester, Massachusetts to face the Red Sox in game one of their six-game series in International League East action on Monday. The WooSox are fourth in the division with a 42-36 record so far this season, while the RailRiders are eighth in the table with a 36-42 record.

How to Watch Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders at Worcester Red Sox Today:

Game Date: July 4, 2022

Game Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: NESN 4K

The WooSox are coming off of a 9-8 loss to Rochester on Sunday at Frontier Field in front of a crowd of over 10,000. The defeat snapped a six-game winning streak for the team from Worcester, the team's longest winning streak of the season so far.

Trailing 7-4 in the top of the eighth, Worcester mounted a rally with a Christin Stewart single and walks to Jeter Downs and Johan Mieses. All three runners came in to score with the help of two wild pitches and an RBI single by Yolmer Sanchez to tie the game at 7-7. Rochester took the lead back for good in the bottom of the eighth inning thanks to a two-run homer from Cole Freeman.

Despite the loss, Worcester has won 11 of its last 13 games and will be looking to get back to winning ways on Monday at Polar Park against the RailRiders.

