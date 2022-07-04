Skip to main content

How to Watch Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders at Worcester Red Sox: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders face the Worcester Red Sox on Monday at Polar Park in minor league baseball action.

The RailRiders travel to Worcester, Massachusetts to face the Red Sox in game one of their six-game series in International League East action on Monday. The WooSox are fourth in the division with a 42-36 record so far this season, while the RailRiders are eighth in the table with a 36-42 record.

How to Watch Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders at Worcester Red Sox Today:

Game Date: July 4, 2022

Game Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: NESN 4K

Live stream Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders at Worcester Red Sox on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

The WooSox are coming off of a 9-8 loss to Rochester on Sunday at Frontier Field in front of a crowd of over 10,000. The defeat snapped a six-game winning streak for the team from Worcester, the team's longest winning streak of the season so far.

Trailing 7-4 in the top of the eighth, Worcester mounted a rally with a Christin Stewart single and walks to Jeter Downs and Johan Mieses. All three runners came in to score with the help of two wild pitches and an RBI single by Yolmer Sanchez to tie the game at 7-7. Rochester took the lead back for good in the bottom of the eighth inning thanks to a two-run homer from Cole Freeman.

Despite the loss, Worcester has won 11 of its last 13 games and will be looking to get back to winning ways on Monday at Polar Park against the RailRiders.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

July
4
2022

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders at Worcester Red Sox

TV CHANNEL: NESN 4K
Time
6:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
