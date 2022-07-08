How to Watch RailRiders at Red Sox: Stream MiLB Live, TV Channel

Skip to main content

How to Watch Scranton Wilkes-Barre RailRiders at Worcester Red Sox: Stream MiLB Live, TV Channel, Start Time

The Scranton Wilkes-Barre RailRiders face the Worcester Red Sox on Friday at Polar Park in minor league baseball action.

The six-game series between the RailRiders and the WooSox continues on Friday with game four at Polar Park in Worcester, Massachusetts. The series began on Monday in the fourth of July game where an eighth-inning, three-run home run from Ronaldo Hernández sealed the victory for the home team in the series opener.

How to Watch Scranton Wilkes-Barre RailRiders at Worcester Red Sox Today:

Game Date: July 8, 2022

Game Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: NESN Plus

Live stream Scranton Wilkes-Barre RailRiders at Worcester Red Sox on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

In game two of the series, Chris Sale took the mound and worked into the fourth inning at Polar Park on Wednesday allowing three hits and one earned run in his minor league rehab appearance. The RailRiders' lone run off of Sale came on a bases-loaded walk, which ended up being his final pitch of the night.

Trailing 2-1 entering the seventh inning, SWB went for three runs in the frame with pitcher Caleb Simpson allowing a two-run double to Jake Bauers. José Peraza then made it 4-2 with an RBI groundout.

The series between the WooSox and the RailRiders continues on Friday with game four at Polar Park.

Regional restrictions may apply.

