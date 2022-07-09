Rox at Bravehearts stream: Watch online, TV channel

The Rox look to snap a three-game losing streak on Saturday when they take on the Bravehearts in a Futures Collegiate Baseball game.

The Futures Collegiate Baseball League features some of the best baseball players in the country playing in a highly competitive league in the Northeast.

How to Watch Futures Collegiate Baseball League: Brockton Rox at Worcester Bravehearts Today:

Game Date: July 9, 2022

Game Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NESN

Saturday, you can catch some of the great action when the Rox, featuring three former Major League Baseball players' sons, take on the Bravehearts.

David Ortiz, Pedro Martinez and Manny Ramirez have sons on the Rox, but it hasn't helped them stay out of last place in the league this year.

The Rox currently sit 12-25 on the season and are four games back of the Bravehearts in the standings.

The Rox come into the game losers of three straight and will be looking to get back in the win column against a Bravehearts team who they are 3-5 against this year and just lost to 6-4 on Thursday.

The Bravehearts will be looking to get another win against the Rox as they try and avoid losing a second straight game.

The Bravehearts have been struggling lately and have lost six of their last seven games.

